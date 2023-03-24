FLORENCE — Betty Sue Marks, 82, died March 22, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Cloverdale Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Herald Marks. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

