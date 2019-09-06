FLORENCE
Betty Sue Davis Ray passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Cozumel, MX, after a brief illness. She was born September 13, 1955 to Edwin and Maxine Davis of Mabank, TX. She was married to Gary Ray of Florence, AL on October 8, 1978 at the home of Edward and Gerry Ray.
Betty was a very talented musician who enjoyed playing piano, singing and composing. She spent time traveling and worshiping with the group Little Israel and later was a part of the worship team at Faith Tabernacle.
Betty was a loving mother to Jesse Ray (Ashley) of Florence and Braydee Hawn (Zach). She will be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren, Aiden Ray, Isaac Ray, Kayden Hawn, Harlow Hawn and Haven Hawn; her former spouse and friend, Gary Ray and her beloved best friend, Paula Fore (Rocky), all of Florence.
She is survived by two brothers, Royce Davis of Mabank, TX and Kenneth Davis (Elaine) of Canton, TX; three sisters, Joyce Watkins of Fruitvale, TX, Chyrl Embry (Ben “Doc”) of Mabank, TX and Toni Johnson (Mike) of Shreveport, LA, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Edwin Davis; her mother, Maxine Davis.
Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at Faith Church. There will be a memorial service to honor the life of Betty Sue Ray following the visitation.
