PHIL CAMPBELL — Betty Sue Stehno Shelnutt, 85 years old of Phil Campbell, AL. passed away April 13, 2022.
Visitation will be Friday, April 15, 2022, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 am in the Chapel with Bro. Merrell Potter officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery.
She was born July 12, 1936, in Franklin County, AL.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Ladislav Stehno and Mertie Louviana Newell Stehno Lawry; her brother, Orval Preston Stehno; and her sister, Lavis Stehno Gasaway.
She is survived by her husband, Bayard Oneal Shelnutt; her son, Dwight (Kim) Shelnutt; her sisters, Mary Lou (Ray) Miller, and Jean (Carlos) Slacedo; grandchildren, Riley (Anna) Shelnutt, Megan (Andrew) Welborn, and Morgan (Stephen) Busby; and her great grandchildren, Maddie Drew and Teegan Drew Welborn, Joseph Shelnutt, and McKenna Jayne Busby.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Welborn, Stephen Busby, George Rives, Teddy Morgan, and Tim Stehno.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Terrace Manor Nursing and Rehab Center, Russellville Hospital, Shoals Hospice, and Dr. Amirol.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
