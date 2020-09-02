LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Betty Sue Thompson Butler, 79, died August 31, 2020. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Butler Grove Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Willie Louis Butler.

