FLORENCE — Betty Sue Bullion Wooten, devoted wife and mother, age 85, passed away while hospitalized at North Alabama Medical Center January 6, 2019, after recent medical complications. She was a loyal member of Bethel Berry Church of Christ.
Ms. Wooten requested a graveside funeral service for family and friends and it will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Bethel Berry Church of Christ Cemetery. Officiating will be Jerry Campbell. At the Ms. Wooten’s request there will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.
Ms. Wooten was preceded in death by her husband, James Roy Wooten; parents, Will and Lucy Bullion; and brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Linda Wooten Brown (Tommy), Debbie Wooten Collins (Carl); loving grandchildren, Jason Brown (Marcy), Lana Brown Woods (Tim), Heather Collins Andrews (Ben), and Ryan Collins (Karri); great-grandchildren whom she loved so much, Brandon and Alex Woods, Brooke, Tyler and Brinlee McLaughlin, Haley Moore, Courtney and Paxton Andrews and Gracie and Heidi Collins.
Pallbearers will be Alex Woods, Tim Woods, Jason Brown, Ryan Collins, Ben Andrews, Tommy Brown, and Carl Collins. Honorary pallbearer will be Brandon Woods.
We would like to thank the North Alabama Medical Center second and fifth floor and Intensive Care Unit doctors, nurses and staff for the outstanding care they provided our mother, Ms. Wooten. Thanks to everyone for their calls, thoughts and prayers.
She was the most wonderful wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma anyone could desire; we were blessed to have her. As was her dearly departed husband, she was very dedicated to her family, friends and Jesus Christ.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented