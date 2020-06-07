MUSCLE SHOALS — Betty Kate Nicholson Tate, age 83, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home. She was born November 15, 1936, in Cherokee, Alabama and graduated from Deshler High School. Betty married James Samuel “Sam” Tate on March 25, 1955 who preceded her in death. She was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals and was also preceded in death parents, Curtis and Helen Nicholson.
The graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 7 at Mt. Hester Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Carolyn Brown officiating.
Survivors include her daughters, Kayla Conley and husband, Emmett and Darla Brown; grandchildren, Jordan Conley (Erica), Carmen Conley, Craig Conley, and Katie Brown (Casey Horne); and great-grandchildren, Peyton Gargis, Riley Horne, Mason Horne, Logan Conley, and Nora Conley.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She had a generous and giving spirit. She was a great cook and loved her family and friends.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff Comfort Care Hospice of Sheffield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented