HIXSON, TENNESSEE — Betty Thompson McGraw, 79, of Hixson, passed away, Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was a great mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She loved to travel. She will be greatly missed. She was born in northwest Alabama on December 15, 1940. She met James Earl McGraw on their 1957 senior trip to Washington, D.C. They were married in 1958.
Survivors include her sister, Joyce; sons, Darrell (Pati), Byron; daughter, Holly (Gregory); grandchildren, Candice, Rachel, Jeannie, and Darian; one great-grandchild, Madison.
