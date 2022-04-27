ORLANDO, FLORIDA — Betty Tucker, 92, died April 23, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

