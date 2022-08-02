FLORENCE — Betty Vess Mauldin, 76, of Florence, Alabama, died July 29, 2022. She dedicated her life to helping others. She was an avid supporter and volunteer for Safeplace Inc., as well as other local organizations. When she wasn’t volunteering, she enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Tonya Beyersdorf (Tim Wesson), Rhonda Guenther (Jim), and Teresia Moore (Gene); her grandchildren, Chris Clark, Darrel Clark, Kristen Johnson (Mitch), Tyler Guenther (Jane), and Caleb Beyersdorf (Erika); several beloved great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Francis Inez Vess; and her ex-husband and friend, Ray Mauldin.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. There was a one hour visitation prior to service time. The funeral service was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on July 31, 2022, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka, MS, officiated by Brother Mack Dean. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com
