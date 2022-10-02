MOULTON — Betty Merle Warren, 76, died September 30, 2022. Visitation will be on Saturday from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m., at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Prince and Bro. Jonathan Prince officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

