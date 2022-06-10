FLORENCE
Betty Joyce Foust Wood, 81, passed away, Wednesday, June, 8, 2022. She is finally at peace after an extended illness and with her husband Jack who preceded her in death. There will be a graveside funeral today, June 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Walston Cemetery with Wayne Wood officiating
Betty’s lifelong hobby was collecting Indian artifacts and she thoroughly enjoyed flower gardening and hummingbirds. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Estelle Foust; sister, Charlene Lee.
Mrs. Wood is survived by her daughters, Sallie Anna Wood, and Shelly Allison Burbank (Wayne Womble); grandchildren, Savana Burbank, and Trulie Holden; sisters, Willodean McKelvey, and Robbie Horton; Host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to thank everyone for all their support and kind words.
