SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Betty Word Raney, age 101, of Savannah, formerly of Florence, passed away December 27, 2021. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 30, from 11:00 a.m. until noon at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel with Danny Pettus officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Anderson, AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Raney and son, Jimmy Raney.
Survivors include her children, Betty Balentine (Jerry) and Cyndy Brooks (Dennis); grandchildren, Keith Raney, Kevin Raney, Laura Monroe, Becky Balentine, Lori Quillen, Kristen Robertson and Amy Kate Rodas; 17 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-greatgrandchildren.
Mrs. Raney was born in Giles County, TN, and grew up during the Depression on a farm on the banks of Sugar Creek. Her passion was gardening, cooking, and preserving fruits and vegetables. She was also an accomplished seamstress, constructing numerous garments for family and friends over the years. She loved crocheting, embroidery, and delicate forms of hand stitching.
She was a member of Darby Drive Church of Christ and often hosted ministers and missionaries for delicious meals in her home.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
