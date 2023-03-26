F.3.26.23 Betty Zills.jpg
MUSCLE SHOALS — Betty Jane Zills, 88, of Muscle Shoals, AL, died March 25, 2023. Visitation will be Monday, March 27, 2023 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the chapel with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be her pastor and friend, Mark Mayfield.

