TUSCUMBIA — Bettye Daye McWilliams O’Steen passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the age of 94. Her funeral service will be Friday, September 17, at Tuscumbia First United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m. A private interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, with Rev. Dr. Rudy Guess officiating.
Bettye Daye was preceded in death by her first husband, Bramlett Fulman (Bud) O’Steen; her second husband, William White (Bill) O’Steen; her children, Bramlett Fulman (Bram) O’Steen and Patricia Daye (Pat) O’Steen; her parents, Joe Felton McWilliams and Aileen H. McWilliams; and brother, Joe McWilliams.
Bettye Daye is survived by her granddaughters, Virginia Daye Winsett and husband, Brian, of Tuscumbia, Emily Brown and husband, Luke, of Florence, and SaraBeth Wilcox and husband, Sam, of Huntsville; her grandson, Richard Gamble and wife, Sandy, of Dothan; her great-grandchildren, Emma Daye Winsett, Kate Brown, Turner Brown, and Walter Wilcox; her daughter-in-law, Bonnie O’Steen of Florence; and her nieces, Gay McWilliams Martin and husband, John, of Birmingham and Jo McWilliams Musselwhite and husband, Wayne, of Tuscaloosa.
Bettye Daye attended the University of Alabama and graduated from Florence State College with a degree in elementary education and library science. She taught fourth grade at Gilbert School in Florence and organized the first library in the school. After moving to Tuscumbia, she was the librarian at R.E. Thompson School for a number of years. She also worked with her husband, Bud, son, Bram, and daughter, Pat in their family business, O’Steen Oil Company. Bettye Daye was a member of Tuscumbia First United Methodist Church from cradle roll until her death except for a few years she lived in Florence. She loved to do needlepoint and made five large needlepoint wall hangings for the Chapel at Tuscumbia First United Methodist Church. She was an avid Alabama football, UNA football, and Atlanta Braves baseball fan. She loved to play bridge and enjoyed her many friends.
Pallbearers are Brian Winsett, Joel Parris, Luke Brown, Mike O’Steen, Sam Wilcox, and Tom Heflin.
We would like to thank the staff at Mitchell Hollingsworth, Shoals Hospice, Pride Senior Care, and Morningside for all the love and care given to Bettye Daye over the past several years.
