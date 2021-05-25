CHEROKEE — Bettye Haines Guthrie died May 21, 2021 at her home in Cherokee. She was 90.
“Beside every great man is a great woman.” Bettye Guthrie epitomized this truth in every way. With elegance and grace, she worked tirelessly beside her husband to make their home run smoothly and their businesses successful. Bettye entertained many visitors of their cattle business with her delicious meals being the highlight of the day. She had a quiet strength and always said “my smile is my way of saying hello.” She enjoyed gardening, sharing etiquette and fashion tips with her family, and horseback riding in her younger days. She enjoyed traveling and had visited most of the states in the U.S. throughout her lifetime. She loved and treasured her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Bettye Guthrie will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation for Bettye Guthrie will be at Morrison Funeral Home in Cherokee today, May 25, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Morrison Funeral Home in Cherokee with Richard Parker officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Iuka, MS. She was a member of Cherokee First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her two daughters, JoAnne Waldrep and her husband, Don of Muscle Shoals and Jeanene Lyell and her husband, Roger of Concord, NC.; five grandchildren, Donnette Waldrep Putman and her husband, Greg of Huntsville, Mona Waldrep Key of Nashville, TN, Leigh Allison Lyell Love and her husband, Hugh of Concord, NC, Ralph Daniel Waldrep and his wife, Natalie of Cherokee and William Ralph Lyell and his wife, Diana of Livingston, NJ; six great-grandchildren, Gist Key, Marshall Love, Hayden Love, Darren Lyell, Sophia Waldrep and Shane Lyell; and nephew, Carter Haines and wife, Jackie of Jackson, MS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Eugene Guthrie, parents, James Edgar “Jimmy” Haines and Eartha Robinson Haines; a brother Gene Haines, niece Leslie Haines, and nephew Jim Haines.
Pallbearers are Daniel Waldrep, Will Lyell, Gist Key, Greg Putman, Michael Patton and Howard Franks. Honorary pallbearers are Don Waldrep, Roger Lyell, Carter Haines, Buddy Keeton, Greg Waldrep and Michael Jo Waldrep.
The family would like to extend special thanks to caretakers and friends, Hellen Waldrep and Jane Mayfield, Missy Montgomery and her team at MK Infusions, and Wyatt Jackson and his team at Alabama Hospice of the Shoals for the special care and support they provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherokee First United Methodist Church or Autism Speaks at autismspeaks.org or 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
