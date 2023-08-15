LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Bettye Jo Duncan Holt, 89, died August 13, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ.

