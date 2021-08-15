FLORENCE — Bettye Joyce Massey Nesmith, 86, died Friday, AUgust 13, 2021. There will be a 4 p.m., graveside service Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family.

