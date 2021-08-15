FLORENCE — Bettye Joyce Massey Nesmith, 86, died Friday, AUgust 13, 2021. There will be a 4 p.m., graveside service Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Spokesman: Taliban seek 'open, inclusive' Islamic government
- The Latest: US sending another 1,000 troops to Afghanistan
- Gerd Müller, 'the best striker in history,' dies at 75
- LPGA veteran O'Toole gets 1st win at Women's Scottish Open
- 'Free Guy' gives box office a lift, opening with $28.4M
- Kevin Kisner wins 6-man playoff at Wyndham Championship
- Indians' McKenzie loses perfect game bid in 8th on single
- Late author Haley honored by Maryland city on 100th birthday
Most Read
Articles
- COVID's resurgence has become 'a perfect storm'
- Judge cancels Lauderdale County jury term
- ShoalsFest to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test
- Breaking in the new turf at UNA
- Sheffield Schools Superintendent defends his masking policy
- Kith, DURA hiring as construction continues
- Colbert County sheriff taps lieutenant for chief deputy position
- Shoals Ambulance to launch free EMT Academy
- Developers confident new venue will be completed by Friday
- As luck would have it, it's Friday the 13th
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Ivey issues "limited" state of emergency
- Tammy Michelle Oakley McInish
- COVID's resurgence has become 'a perfect storm'
- Judge cancels Lauderdale County jury term
- Colbert County elementary school closing due to COVID-19
- Sheffield police investigating an apparent homicide
- Joshua Robert Call
- 'I screwed up': Pete Rose speaks at UNA about career, betting and current state of baseball
- Michael Wayne Cabaniss
- ShoalsFest to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Mississippi woman drowns in Bear Creek in western Colbert County (1)
- Inflation erodes your purchasing power (1)
- Sorrell proposes anti-mask mandate legislation (1)
- ADPH: Hospital emergency departments being "overwhelmed" (1)
- Benches Could Be Phased Back In (1)
- 3 treated for rabies after raccoon attack in north Alabama (1)
- Jones named new principal at Allen Thornton Career Technical Center (1)
- Trump followers swallowed his lie (1)
- Foolish agenda is destroying country (1)
- COVID hospitalizations skyrocketing in Alabama (1)
- Protecting everyone a cooperative effort (1)
- For Satchel, no good deed unpunished (1)
- Do the right thing, get vaccinated (1)
- Flannagan named director of Colbert County Household Garbage Dept. (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented