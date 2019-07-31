ROGERSVILLE — Born May 23, 1935 — Left this world to be rejoined with her husband and son.
Bettye Ross Sylvester Lovell, 84, of Rogersville passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 in her home surrounded by family and friends. Visitation will be at Rogersville Funeral Home Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. with a service to follow in the chapel. Her grandson, Malcolm Todd Lovell will be officiating. Graveside will follow at Rogersville Civitan Cemetery.
She was a member of Oliver Church of Christ. Bettye Ross worked at Regions Bank. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Bettye Ross is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Vernon Lovell; son, Mickey Vernon Lovell; parents, Roy and Lella Sylvester; daughter-in-law, Wanda Lovell; siblings, Juanita Dormany, Jewell Surrency, Roy B. Sylvester, Kenneth Sylvester, Opal Sylvester, Jerry Sylvester; and in-laws, Malchom and Belle Lovell.
Bettye Ross is survived by her sons, Roger Lovell of Rogersville, Ronald Lovell of Rogersville, daughter, Faye (Bryant) Griffin of Rogersville; grandchildren, Malcolm Todd (Shellie) Lovell of Decatur, Stephen (Amber) Lovell of Tuscaloosa, Shaley Lovell of Florence; great-grandchildren, Bella Grace Lovell, Bryson Ross Lovell and Blair Elaine Lovell of Decatur; stepgrandchildren, Jody (Toni) Griffin of Athens, Jerry Griffin of Lexington, Rachel and Andrew Griffin of Lexington, Lucas, Jamie and Layla Griffin of Athens; and a special friend that Bettye Ross loved dearly, Kellie (Jacob) Tate and her son, Layne.
Pallbearers will be Roger Lovell, Ronald Lovell, Stephen Lovell, Bryson Lovell, and Mike Sylvester.
Honorary Pallbearers are Bryant Griffin and Jacob Tate.
The family would like to say a very special thank you to Kellie Tate, Judy Herston, Tammy Hipps, Pam Nash and Amedisys Hospice for taking such good care of Bettye Ross. In lieu of flowers, Bettye Ross’ request was to make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
