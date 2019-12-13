ROGERSVILLE
Bettye Sue Hall, 81, of Rogersville passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
Visitation will be today, December 13th from 2-3 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with graveside service to follow at Miller Cemetery with Pat Driskell officiating. Pallbearers will be Tommy F. James, Jr., John W. Malone, III, Stanley Keith Wallace, Michael Stephen Burbank, Patrick Parker and Brent Roberson.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Pat Hall and sister, Patsy Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Kasey Hall; brother, Joe Daniel; numerous nieces and nephews.
Kasey would like to extend the utmost appreciation and gratitude to the caring hearts at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for their love and care given to my Mother. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to the Hall family.
Commented