TUSCUMBIA
Bettye Sue Ray, 83, died March 7, 2022. The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Oakdale Missionary Baptist Church in Florence. Loretto Memorial Chapel assisted the family. She was a member of Oakdale Missionary Baptist Church.
