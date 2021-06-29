IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Beulah Mae Blakney, 89, died June 27, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at New Salem Baptist Church. The body will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

