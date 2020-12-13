RUSSELLVILLE
Beulah Mae Willis, 79, Russellville, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, December 13, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Lonnie Oldag officiating. Interment will be in Crooked Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mae was a member of the Church of Christ. She was retired from TVA, after working at General Dynamics Corp. at Redstone Arsenal. She also worked as a computer programmer in design for Walt Disney Corporation in Kissimmee, Florida. Mae was preceded in death by the father of her son, Billy Joe Tidwell; parents, Lester and Daisy Willis; sister, Mary Joyce Landers; brothers, L.D. Willis and William Rufus Willis; nephew, Terry Willis; and niece, Rhonda Senkbeil.
Mae is survived by her son, Stevie Tidwell (Lisa); grandchildren, Eric Tidwell (Laura) and Alan Tidwell (Anna); great-grandson-to-be, Noah Tidwell; nieces and nephews, Elvis Tidwell Jr., Cathy Joe Tidwell, Keith Ergle, Denise Motes, Darlene McCrary, Dana Ergle, Tony Willis, Michael Willis, Marty Willis, Karen Cowan, Brenda Montgomery, Anita Dumas, Robbie Tidwell, Angie Farley, Jennifer Hamby, Bradley Tidwell, Debbie Kelly, and Donna Joe Pace.
Mae’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
