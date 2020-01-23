KILMARKOCK, VIRGINIA — Beulah May Hall, 82, of Kilmarnock, VA, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Her visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, from 10:00 to 11:00 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with the funeral immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Mrs. Hall was a native of Tuscumbia, AL.
She is survived by her son, Charles Hall (Stephanie); grandsons, Charles III and Mark Hall-Walker, Brandon Hall and Nick Hall; and “daughter and son,” Vickie and David Boggus.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
