FLORENCE — Beulah Miles Canerdy, 98, of Florence passed away on March 19, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a faithful member of the New Hope Church of Christ and will be remembered as the Angel of the neighborhood.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lee Canerdy; parents, John and Rachel Miles; brothers, Owen, Sonny and Vergil Miles; and sister, Neva Chandler.
She is survived by her children, Rachel Stanley, Hilda (Lanny) Wright; grandchildren, Donna (Mark) Swann, Emily (David) Anderson, Matt (Monica) Wright, Dustin (Lori) Wright and Scott (Rachael) Wright; great-grandchildren, Bradley (Jodi) Anderson, Brittany (Blue) McCain, Wesley Whitley, Dalton (Katie) Wright, Sawyer Wright, Emma Kate Wright, Molly Wright, Cara Beth Wright and Tucker Wright; great-great-grandchild, Sullivan Anderson; brother, Clifford Miles; and sister Neva Chandler.
Visitation for Beulah held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at New Hope Church of Christ from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. with graveside service following immediately after at adjoining New Hope Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedysis Hospice for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery fund.
You are welcome to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com
