RUSSELLVILLE — Mrs. Beverly Ann Harvey, 74, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Russellville Hospital. She was a retired LPN from Russellville Hospital after 30-plus years of service. She was also a member of First Baptist Church, Russellville, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a graveside service beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Luketown Cemetery. Officiating will be B.J. Bonner.
Surviving Mrs. Harvey are her husband, Leo Harvey; granddaughter, Kelsey Harvey; special grandson, Gavin McDaniel; great- granddaughter, Sophie Sanders; special daughters, Tracy Berry and Christy Barnett; special friend, Geraldine Dubose; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Percy and Lucille H. Hamilton and her sons, William Harvey and Patrick Harvey.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
