EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — Beverly B. Lacy, 84, of Evansville, loving and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died on December 5, 2022, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville. She was born Beverly M. Broutin near Summit, Pike County, Mississippi on October 4, 1938, the daughter of Kressie L. Broutin and Velma Lee (White) Broutin. Her family moved to Sheffield, Alabama where she attended local public schools, graduating from Sheffield High School in 1956.
Beverly showed outstanding musical talent at an early age and began learning the piano at the age of five years. Later, she demonstrated equal interest and talent for the pipe organ. She attended Murray State University in Kentucky, earning the degree Bachelor of Music Education in 1960. Later, she became a graduate student at the University of Evansville, where she completed her Master of Music degree in Church Music and Organ in 1981.
While at Murray, she met her husband-to-be, Edwin Lacy, and theirs was to be a lifelong loving partnership centered around their shared love of music, travel, and of their children and other family members.
She was a professional church organist for 60 years, playing for churches of nearly every denomination in Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, West Virginia, Maine, and in England, eventually becoming the organist of the Methodist Temple in Evansville, where she served for 46 years.
Beverly was also a dedicated and skillful teacher. She began her career teaching music in Rockport, Indiana and then in Robinson, Illinois. In Evansville she taught at Totten Hall Nursery School (She was a genius at handling a class of 15 four-year-olds), at the Evansville Day School, and finally, for 11 years at Christ the King Elementary School. Throughout her life she maintained a class of private piano and organ students.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Kressie L. and Velma White Broutin.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edwin V. Lacy; her sons, Edwin V. Lacy, III (Bridget) of St. Louis, MO, and Roger A. Lacy (Heather) of Bloomington, IN; her grandchildren, Victoria E. (Jacob Gabbard) of West Orange, New Jersey, Hoyt P. Lacy (Erika Hudson) of Stockholm, Sweden, and Katharine Lacy of Bloomington. Also surviving is her sister, Jacqueline Coons (Jim T. Coons) of Wesson, MS, nieces, Jacqueline Lewis (Bruce) of Delhi, LA, nephew, Robert Coons (Annette) of Fairfield Bay, AR, niece Beverly Lindsay (John) of Cleveland, MS, brother-in-law, Norris Lacy (Susan) of State College, PA, and numerous cousins.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held on December 28 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Methodist Temple in Evansville.
Memorial donations may be made to the Methodist Temple, 2109 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN 47714.
