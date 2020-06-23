FLORENCE — Beverly Beadle Watson, 72, died June 20, 2020. There will be no formal visitation, however the family will receive friends Wednesday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at their home. Due to COVID a Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled July 2, 2020 at Crosspoint Church fo Christ from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.