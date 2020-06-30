FLORENCE — Beverly Beadle Watson was born at Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital on October 12, 1947, to Ruby Hall Beadle and Samuel A.I. Beadle. Her easy-going nature, common sense approach and lack of judgmental attitude always shown through in her positive and joyful personality. After battling a nearly year-long diagnosis of ALS, she peacefully passed away at her home in Florence on the morning of Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Beverly graduated from Coffee High School in 1966. She attended the University of North Alabama, formerly known as Florence State University, where she received a Bachelor’s in elementary education and later taught fourth, fifth, and sixth grade in a single room. At the age of 17, she met her soulmate, Greg Watson, and in January of 1969 they married. Over their 51-years of marriage, she raised three amazing sons and became a fixture at 1000s of ballgames while actively watching her husband coach their boys and teammates.
“Bebe,” as she was fondly known by her grandchildren, delighted at not only reading stories to them but writing and illustrating children’s stories for them. She was a fabulous cook, a master at playing games, and a coach in her own way by guiding and helping her grandchildren and children find the best in themselves.
She was also devoted to her faith and her community. She was a member of the Muscle Shoals District Service League for ten years and a core leader for a community Bible study for three years. She was a dedicated member of Cross Point Church of Christ, where she was a member of the Ambassadors because she loved to spend time, not only with friends and family but meeting new people and sharing her love of her faith.
She will always be remembered for this love and devotion and for her love of life itself by all who knew her. As such, in lieu of a funeral and to honor Beverly, a Celebration of Life will be held at Cross Point Church of Christ on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 4-5:30 p.m. Social distancing rules will be followed and as such mask will be required. Leading the celebration will be Frank Mills, pastor of Cross Point, and Jerry Masterson, a lifelong friend.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel A.I. Beadle and Ruby Hall Beadle; her in-laws, William Tyrus “WT” Watson and Gladys Hovater Watson. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, William Gregory “Greg” Watson. Her three sons, Gregory Watson, Jr. (Britton); Ty Watson (Misty), all of Florence, AL, and Zach Watson (Robin) of Madison, AL. She is also survived by her sister, Anne Meyercord (Champ) of Fairhope, AL; brother, Greg Beadle (Martha) of Florence, AL; brother-in-law, Garry Watson (Pam); and eight grandchildren, Win Watson of Atlanta, GA, Austin-Hall Watson, Lotti Watson, Jackson Watson, Cody Watson, and Lake, all of Florence, AL, Hadley Beth Watson and Jace Watson, of Madison, AL. She is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to her caregivers, Leah Patterson and Aubrie Turner.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ALS-Huntsville in her name at 610 Airport Road Suite 100, Huntsville, AL 35802 and to the North Alabama Christian Children’s Home, 6372 Co Road 63, Florence, AL 35634.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented