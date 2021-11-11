LUGOFF, SOUTH CAROLINA — A Memorial service for Beverly Bird will be held at Eastwood Church of Christ Activities Building, 102 Leland Drive, Florence, Alabama 35630 on November 13, 2021 between 3:00 and 5:00 PM.
Beverly Jane Bird (née Bevis), 56, of Lugoff, South Carolina, left her earthly home and entered the gates of Heaven to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday, November 5, 2021. The beloved wife of Hubert Levi Bird Jr., daughter of Mary Jane Hamm and the late Loyal Thomas “Tommy” Bevis.
Beverly, one of three children was born July 17, 1965 in Florence, Alabama. She was a Flag Girl at Bradshaw High School and graduated class of 1983. Shortly after graduation she married her second grade crush and love of her life, Hubert Levi Bird Jr. or as she preferred “Junior” on January 7, 1984. He chose to serve his country as his father before him and as a result relocated to Ft. Knox, Kentucky where they were blessed with their son, Hubert Levi Bird III. After the Army, the family moved to Columbia, South Carolina where they were blessed once again, this time with a girl, Kodie Lee Bird. Beverly continued her education in pursuit of becoming a Registered Dental Hygienist. Colleagues, patients and anyone who had the pleasure to meet Beverly knew her as a calm, kind and selfless person.
Beverly was preceded in death by daughter, Leah Ashley Bird; father, Tommy Bevis and stepfather, Billy Hamm.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Hubert Levi Bird Jr.; son, Hubert Levi Bird, III; daughter, Kodie Lee Jackson; granddaughter, Kenzie Jade Jackson; mother, Jane Hamm; sister, Lisa Hodges, and brother, Chris Bevis.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left online for the Bird family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Nobody else held me so tight or made me feel so right. No one’s eyes shined so bright with love as his wife, our mom, who is now high above.
