LEXINGTON — Beverly Diane Broughton, 75, of Lexington, AL, passed away October 25, 2020, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN. She was a retired electrician, a Christian, and a member of the Lauderdale Quilting Guild.
Survivors include daughters, Toni Ann Gordie (Randy), Sherri Lynn Harper (Rickey), Teresa Darlene Gewin (Ed) and Dawn Gargis; brother, Richard Lynn Whittaker (Kelli); nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, Erwin Lillian and Dorothy Colleen Sharp Wolfe; husband, Shelby Broughton; son, Don Woodie Reding, Jr. aka Robert Dan Strickland.
There are no funeral arrangements planned at this time.
Greenhill Funeral Home is assisting the family.
