SHEFFIELD — Beverly Jean Turman Bulman, age 80 of Sheffield, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia with Ed White officiating.
Mrs. Bulman was a member of Valdosta Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maggie Pitts Turman and John Matthew Turman; brothers, James, Pete, Billy, and Bobby Turman; and sisters, Joyce Mitchell and Anne Marman.
She is survived by her husband, James Lyod Bulman; daughter, Kimberly Michelle Appleton (Kevin) of Atlanta, GA; son, James Kevin Bulman of Sao Paulo, Brazil; grandchildren, Karen Makena Kinosita Bulman of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Henry Maddox Tianyu Appleton of Atlanta, GA.
Beverly loved her children and grandchildren sharing some fun trips and visits with them. No one knows how much love your heart can hold until you have children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, do a good deed for someone or contribute to a charity of your choice.
In a world where you can be anything, be kind.
Please leave condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented