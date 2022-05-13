TUSCUMBIA — Beverly Clark Whitehead, 73, died May 10, 2022. A private service was held for the family. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Tuscumbia.

