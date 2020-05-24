HUNTSVILLE
Beverly Crawford Sandlin Radzinski, 67, of Huntsville passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital after an extended battle with cancer.
A private visitation and service will be held at Rogersville Funeral Home with burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Aline Crawford; brother, Randy Crawford and her husband, Jerry Sandlin.
She is survived by her husband, Phil Radzinski; son, Clint Quarles; sister, Sharon Crawford King; brother, Toby Crawford; step-children, Lee White, Brent White, Leigh Allyson (Scott) Bridenstine; Carson (Lindsay) White; step-grandchildren, Lawler, Elle, Virginia Grey, Brock, Anne Grady and Palmer; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Russel Hill Cancer Foundation at www.russelhill.org or mail to 360 CCI Dr., Huntsville, AL 35805.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences and memories to the Sandlin/Radzinski family.
Commented