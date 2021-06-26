BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS — Beverly Diane Doss Baker, 67, died June 8, 2021. She was laid to rest in Bloomington, IL on June 19, 2021. A Memorial Service for friends and family will be today at 1 p.m. at Lesley Temple CME Church in Tuscumbia. Please wear facial masks and observe social distancing.

