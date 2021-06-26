BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS — Beverly Diane Doss Baker, 67, died June 8, 2021. She was laid to rest in Bloomington, IL on June 19, 2021. A Memorial Service for friends and family will be today at 1 p.m. at Lesley Temple CME Church in Tuscumbia. Please wear facial masks and observe social distancing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- NCAA declares NC State out of CWS because of COVID-19 issues
- Vandy wins 3-1 at CWS as virus cuts NC State roster in half
- American, French artists revive hope on giant Paris mural
- Tatis hits 3 HRs, Pads hand D-Backs 24th straight road loss
- Tatis missing All-Star Home Run Derby, then hits 3 HRs vs Az
- Lotteries for June 26
- Muscle Shoals accepting applications for utilities board seat
- Amateur radio group demonstrating their capabilities at Gattman Park
Most Read
Articles
- 11 cattle perish after tractor-trailer overturns on Veterans Drive
- Downtown bench removal in Florence sparks concern
- Colbert County Commission OKs purchase of building for new jail
- Decatur police: Sunday homicide victim murdered during robbery
- "Spirit of Freedom" fireworks show canceled again
- Officials: Mobile home park complying with order
- Adoptions bring love and patience to Florence family
- Florence cyclist struck by vehicle on East Tuscaloosa Street
- Tuscumbia mayor running for state House seat
- Board sets fee rates for Inspiration Landing businesses
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- In pandemic, drug overdose deaths soar among Black Americans
- Jennie Linn Medders
- Health officials warn against swimming in 2 Alabama rivers
- Law enforcement serving 220 warrants on deadbeat parents in Lauderdale County
- Drug bust nets fentanyl, marijuana, 2 arrests
- Richard Smith
- 11 cattle perish after tractor-trailer overturns on Veterans Drive
- Laura Ruth Mann
- Downtown bench removal in Florence sparks concern
- Carrie Bell Hallmark Box Thorp
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 2021 TimesDaily Class 1A-3A All-Area baseball team (1)
- Rename this money pit after (1)
- Just be yourself in your body (1)
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks (1)
- Transferred principal says retaliation is behind move (1)
- Russellville's historic Roxy Theatre set to reopen in June (1)
- Most inmates excluded from new sentence reduction incentive (1)
- Animal shelters are full, but summertime adoptions are up (1)
Online Poll
Did you have a summer job as a teenager?
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented