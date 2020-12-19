IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Beverly Hall, 74, died December 16, 2020. Graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Cypress Grove Cemetery, Iuka. Ludlam Funeral Home is directing.

