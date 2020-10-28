FLORENCE — Beverly Jane Trout, age 81, of Florence, AL, passed away October 26, 2020. Beverly was born in Grant County, Indiana, on February 5, 1939, to Franklin and Lavelle Schweikhardt.
She graduated from Van Buren, IN, High School, earned her BS from Huntington College, and MA from Saint Francis University, and Gifted Education Endorsement from Ball State University.
Her professional career included teaching elementary school at Lincoln and Horace Mann Schools in Huntington, IN, and gifted education teacher and consultant for Huntington County Community School Corporation.
Active participation in her church community was always important to Beverly. Through the years, she was a member of Dillman United Brethren in IN, Baptist Church in Warren, IN, College Park United Brethren in Huntington, IN, and, Presbyterian Church in Warsaw, IN. In Alabama, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Florence.
Her social activities included volunteering for seven years in the clothing department of the Help Center in Florence, AL. She especially enjoyed traveling, shopping and music, but her first love was spending time with her family.
Beverly leaves to mourn her passing her beloved husband, Robert Trout; children, Cynthia Wray (Dean), of Portsmouth, OH, Laura Ramsey (Brian), of Killen, AL, and Charles Trout (Pamela) of Osceola, IN; grandchildren, Sarah Betten (Adam) of Vandalia, OH, Jessica Bender (John) of Portsmouth, OH, and Reagan Ramsey of Killen, AL; great-grandchildren, Chloe Betten, Lucas Betten, Maya Betten, Caleb Partin, and Liam Partin; and siblings, Betty Roush (Melvin) of Blackford County, IN and Richard Schweikhardt (Linda) of Van Buren, IN.
A celebration of Beverly’s life will be held at Myers Funeral Home, Huntington, IN. on October 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with family receiving visitors an hour before the service. A memorial service will be held in Florence, AL at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Help Center, 621 S. Court St., Florence, AL 35630, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or stjude.org/memorial.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
Commented