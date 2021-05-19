FLORENCE — Beverly Jean Brown Smith, of Florence, passed away May 17, 2021 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home. Visitation will be at Williams Funeral Home Chapel today, May 19, from 11:30 - 1:00 p.m. and service will start at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Beverly was born September 21, 1951 and lived most of her life in Florence. She graduated from Coffee High School in 1969 and retired from the city of Florence Purchasing Department. She was an active member of the Florence Jaycees and was actively involved with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She was a huge supporter of Muscle Shoals music from the past, the present, and the future. She seemingly knew everything about the Shoals players from the past. She had a great fondness for all animals but especially dogs. She lived and breathed Alabama football and her sons, Auburn fans, made sure not to be around when they played each other, especially if Auburn had a chance to win. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and James Brown; sister, Becky Morris; and husband, Robert Ganum Smith III.
She is survived by her sons, Zachary of Murfreesboro and Dustin of Chelsea; brother, Doug Brown; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family request, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com
