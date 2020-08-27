FLORENCE — Beverly Josephine Kyle Boyd, 67, died August 25, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.