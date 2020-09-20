ORMAND BEACH, FLA. — Beverly Kay (Battle) Conway, Kay, as we all knew her, passed away September 14, 2020 at her residence in Ormond Beach, Florida. She was a retired Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Manager, specializing in consumer electronics and store management. She was born in Collinwood, Tennessee in 1941 and married her high school sweetheart Gene Conway, who preceded her in death. Her husband was a career non-commissioned officer in the Infantry who served two tours in Vietnam during his lengthy military career. Kay and Gene travelled across America, Europe, and Asia together whenever possible moving from one military base to another during their careers. Kay loved her family dearly and would do anything to help them. She enjoyed life, the outdoors, college football, and most of all her two children, five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. She was lovingly known as “Bevo” to all of them. Through her love and affection, she played an instrumental role in their lives and will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her son, Randall Conway and wife, Brenda of Palm Coast; her grandson, John Conway and wife, Mariah and great-granddaughter, Juliana of Orlando; her granddaughter Jennifer and husband, Tyler Paul and great-granddaughters, Laurelyn and Annabelle of Viera; her granddaughter, Melissa and husband, Jimmy Nelson and great-granddaughters, Riley and Naomi of Palm Beach Gardens, all in Florida. Her daughter, Pamela (Conway) Higgins who preceded her in death; her grandson, Stephen Conway and wife, Hannah and great-grandson McClain and great-granddaughter’s, Willa and Jadelyn of Clarksville, Tennessee and great- granddaughter, Lilyah Maness of Ohio. Her family was blessed to have her as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1 pm at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, TN with Lucas Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, Tennessee, Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family. Visitation will be one hour before the services at the funeral home.
