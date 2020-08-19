FLORENCE
Beverly Prentis Watkins, 85 of Florence, born in Algood, TN on March 24, 1935 and passed away on August 14, 2020. She was a member of Wood Avenue Church of Christ. While very young, Beverly learned the importance of family, as she was often left in charge of the cooking and attending to her siblings, during her mother’s illness. This eventually led to a love of cooking and entertaining throughout her life.
Beverly was among the first female group of Alabama State Troopers, Driver’s License Examiner, with whom she retired. She graduated from Ramer High School in 1953, and attended Larimore Business College where the professor used her work as a perfect example to others.
Mrs. Watkins was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years in June 2020, Robert Vance Watkins; her parents, Fred Ray Prentis and Sallie Ceil Hunter Prentis; brothers, James Pascal Prentis and Arby Joe Prentis, half-sister, Aljean Ludwig. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Williams (Phillip); grandchildren, Hunter Jackson and Kelly Jackson; great-grandson, Brock Stefanu; step-grandsons, Christian and Trevor Williams; her sister, Catherine Prentis (Deryl Duer); and half-brother, Fred Prentis; among many nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Park.
