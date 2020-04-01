FLORENCE — Beverly Sanderson Osborn Mitchell, 67, Florence, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. There will be a private graveside service with Steven Sanderson officiating. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family.
Beverly was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, O.C. and Dorthy Sanderson; sister, Charlotte Brown; brothers, Roger, Terry, Gary, Bruce and Greg Sanderson; and great-grandson, Maverick Filyaw.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Jerry Mitchell; children, Casey Filyaw (Darrell), Brad Osborn, Cammie Smith (Michael) and Zachary Mitchell; brother, Donald Sanderson; grandchildren, Dallas Filyaw (Kendyl), Cody Filyaw (Chelsea), Raven Filyaw and Riley, Kalee and Westin Smith; and great-grandchildren, Aurora, Kane, and Kyler Filyaw.
Online condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented