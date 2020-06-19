SHEFFIELD — Beverly Walker McCormack Woodis, 83, Sheffield, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. today, June 19th at Poplar Creek Cemetery with Brent South, Derek South and Will McCormack officiating.
Beverly was a member of First United Methodist Church, Muscle Shoals. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Aulton McCormack and Billy Woodis; sisters, Shirley Cummings and Barbara Walker; brother, Robert Walker; and special friend, Burnice Evans.
Beverly is survived by her children, Phillip McCormack (Sherry), Don McCormack (Vicki), Karen Corsby (Bob) and Brant Evans (Jenny); brothers, Jerry Walker (Kim) and Jackie Walker (Carol Parker); sisters, Kay Derrick (Emmett) and Cora Loftin (Henry); grandchildren, Will McCormack (Beth), Heather Sterling (Jackson), Brent South (Andrea), Derek South (Emma), Kellie McCoy (Trey) and Kyle McCormack; and great-grandchildren, Conner, Cayden, Rylan, Skyler, Grayson, Chance, Mason, Addison, Shelby and Abby.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
We offer a special thank you to the staff and residents of Morningside Assisted Living for loving our mother and to Kindred Hospice for assisting in her last days.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented