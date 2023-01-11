FLORENCE — Beverly Brown Taylor passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023, after an extended illness.
Beverly was born on November 2, 1936, the youngest of eight children born to Odus and Pearl Brown of the Hills Chapel community near Booneville, Mississippi. She graduated from Booneville High School and went to work as a telephone operator in Memphis. She married Bobby Henry Taylor of Rienzi, and they had two daughters, Dianne and Torey, before moving to Russellville, Alabama, in 1963.
Beverly lived in Russellville for forty-eight years. She held several different jobs over the years, including being a kindergarten teacher, a bookkeeper at Sibley Oil Company, a teller at Colonial Bank, and working in the Franklin County Courthouse. She was well known for her tireless service in various roles at Calvary Baptist Church, and she was locally famous for being a fabulous cook and the most gracious hostess. She loved gardening and had green thumbs on both hands for growing fruits, vegetables, and flowers. There wasn’t much that Beverly could not do well, but friends and family will say that she LOVED especially well. She was a very special grandmother – Nana – to her four grandchildren who have lovely memories of baking cookies, playing in her expansive yard, and enjoying the almost never-ending fun.
After Bobby’s death in 2007, she eventually moved to Florence, Alabama, and for the last several years has enjoyed being a member of the “Love” Sunday School class at Highland Baptist Church and being a resident at Renaissance Assisted Living. Beverly touched the lives of so many throughout the years and will be dearly missed. The family would especially like to thank Dr. Eric Santiago for his many years of care, and the doctors and staff of Keller Hospital for their loving kindness during her recent stay.
She is survived by daughters, Dianne Dodson (Harland) of Florence, AL, and Torey Mouser (Randy) of Morristown, TN; grandchildren, Nick Dodson of Florence, AL, Trevor Dodson of Cleveland, OH, Taylor Mouser and Patton Mouser of Morristown, TN; sister, Virginia Penna of Bartlett, TN; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Jane Eure (Jerry) of Northport, AL, and Louise Brown of Madison, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Taylor; parents, Odus and Pearl Brown; brothers, Leamon Brown, Vance Brown, Johnny Browne, Ewell Brown, and Edwin Brown; sister, Maylene Brown; brother-in-law, Welmer Penna; sisters-in-law, Eula Brown, Hazel Brown, and Eva Nell Brown.
The family will receive visitors at Calvary Baptist Church in Russellville, AL, on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 12:00 until 2:00. The funeral service will begin at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Vision Fund of Calvary Baptist Church or to a charity of choice.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. www.pinkardfh.com
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Commented