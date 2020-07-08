FLORENCE
Born to Benjamin Curtis and Adele Blair Luna in Florence, Alabama, on August 15, 1919, Biddy Blessing died at age 100 on July 2, 2020 in the bed she was born in. She graduated and was Salutatorian from Coffee High School at age 15 and from Florence State Teachers College, now the University of North Alabama, at age 19. On Christmas Day 1940 she married Charles Preston Stewart from Tuscumbia. Her 28-year teaching career began in Jasper and Montgomery followed by 26 years in Florence. Most of these years were spent teaching the third grade which she loved dearly along with all her students. She retired in 1979 and enjoyed doing things she loved: traveling, reading, going to theater and playing bridge.
A lifelong member of Florence, Alabama First United Methodist Church, having been placed on the Cradle Roll in 1919, Biddy held dear to her heart her Sunday school class, the Couples Class, which later changed names to the William A. Graham Class, and frequently taught Sunday school there as well as led singing with joy in her heart. Through the years she was a member of the Pierian Club, Maude Lindsay Kindergarten Club, Current Book Club, Cotillion Club, Dinner-Dance Club, Tri-Cities Service League, Red Cross Volunteers, Florence Public Library Volunteers, as well as performing other community services.
Diagnosed with ovarian cancer in early 2006 at age 86, Biddy moved with her husband Charles to Atlanta, Georgia for surgery and follow-up care. Surviving cancer for 14 years in later life, she continued to live a fulfilling life in Georgia where she taught Sunday school, enjoyed travel, music, theater, reading and playing bridge. She was always knowledgeable of current and world events and continued to share her enthusiasm for life, loving people, and inspiring all who were so fortunate to know her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and is survived by her children and their spouses whom she loved deeply: Charles Preston, Jr. (Jeb) and wife Eleanor, Duncan Blair and wife Kappy, and Nancy Quinn Whyte and husband Keith, along with her six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren all of whom she was so very proud. Biddy Blessing truly lived up to her name, for she was a blessing to her family and everyone who knew her.
There will be a family graveside burial service on July 12, 2020. A memorial service, to be announced, will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to the Florence First United Methodist Church at 415 N. Seminary Street, Florence, AL 35630.
