MUSCLE SHOALS — Bill Aycock, 74, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021. Out of love and concern for friends and family, there will be a drive-by visitation Friday, January 22, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Grace Life Church, Muscle Shoals. A public viewing and funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Jeff Noblit and Steve McAlister officiating. There will be a private graveside service for the family. The public service will be livestreamed through the church’s website, gracelifeshoals.org.
Bill was a member of Grace Life Church. He was a member of the first graduating class of Muscle Shoals High School in 1964. He was Maintenance Director of Muscle Shoals City Schools, served in the National Guard, and was a member of Masonic Lodge #36. Bill was adored by the kids at Stone Ridge. He affectionately called them all “Tater Chip.” Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Lola Aycock; in-laws, Neal and Alene Green; son-in-law, Richard Hollaway; and brother-in-law, Sam Elledge.
Bill is survived by his wife, Faye Green Aycock; children, Stacy Johnson (Randall) and Eric Aycock (Lindsay); brother, Donald Aycock (Ann) of Athens; sister, Janet Herring (Randy) of Phil Campbell; grandchildren, Ben and Walker Johnson and Price and Keller Aycock; sister-in-law, Norma Elledge; numerous nieces and nephews; and best friends, Wyatt and Martha Reaves and family, of Satsuma, AL.
Pallbearers will be Ben Johnson, Walker Johnson, Price Aycock, Keller Aycock, Braxton Elledge, Jackson Elledge, Andy Elledge, and Ashley Elledge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anchored In Truth Ministries or the Muscle Shoals Education Foundation.
