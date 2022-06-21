ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Bill Bradley, Jr., passed away June 18, 2022 at his residence in St. Joseph. Bill was retired from Loretto Telecom, a master saw sharpener, and a member of St. James United Methodist Church.
Bill is survived by his wife, Janet Blair Bradley; son, Carson Bradley; parents, W.L. and Joyce Bradley; brother, Barry Bradley (Darlene); brother-in-law, Randy Blair (Karen); nephews, Matthew Blair (Ashley), Ross Blair (Rachael), and Will Bradley; niece, Kasie Wright (Clint); great-nephew, Liam Blair; great-nieces, Lillian Blair, Becca Blair, and Emery Wright.
Pallbearers will be Carson Bradley, Will Bradley, Ross Blair, Clint Wright, Tommy Lee, Kirk Weathers, Jimmy Musgrove, and Lance Green. Honorary Pallbearers will be Loretto Telecom employees.
Visitation will be today, June 21, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. with Brother Billy Beal officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Caris Hospice, NHC Homecare Lawrenceburg, Dr. Charles Moore and staff, and the nurses, doctors, and staff at North Alabama Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) in Bill’s memory.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
