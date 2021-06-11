TUSCUMBIA
Bill Corsbie, 72, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, June 12, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Bro. Greg Beasley and Bro. Dwight Wilson officiating. Interment will be in New Bethel Cemetery.
Bill was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, Poppa, and friend. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Elton Corsbie; and seven siblings.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Brenda Goins Corsbie; daughters, Michelle McGuire (Randy) and Monica Elliot (Todd); grandchildren, Taylor Shannon (Matt), Lauren Stone (Nic), Samuel McGuire, Maggie McGuire, and Kyleigh Bryant; and great-grandchildren, Ava Rose Shannon and Emilia Wren Shannon.
Pallbearers will be Samuel McGuire, Nic Stone, Eddie Taylor, Nick Elliot, Randy Gargis, Eric Malone, and Kenneth “Red” Odell.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to New Bethel Baptist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
