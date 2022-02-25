RED BAY — Bill Elrod, 92, died February 24, 2022. Services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Trinity Assembly of God, Red Bay. Visitation will be Saturday 5 to 8p.m. at the church with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home is directing.

