HUNTSVILLE
Bill G. Hughey, 86, passed away June 25, 2022, in Huntsville AL. He was born December 7, 1935, to Oden and Eileen Hughey in Huntsville, AL.
He was a 1953 graduate of Huntsville High School and graduated from Auburn University in 1957 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. While at Auburn, he was also a member of Sigma Nu fraternity.
He was employed by Martin Industries, Inc. in 1960 and served as President at his retirement in 1994.
Mr. Hughey was a former member of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Athens, AL where he served as Junior and Senior Warden. He was past president of Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce; Vice President of the Shoals Chamber of Commerce in Florence, AL; member of the Board of Martin Industries, Florence branch of AmSouth Bank; Boy Scouts of the Tennessee Valley, Lung Association of Alabama; and Vice President and President of the board at Athens Country Club. He also served in the U.S. Army. He loved playing sports and was a proud Auburn football fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 62 years, Virginia “Ginny” Larkin Hughey.
Survivors include his daughter, Pam Parker (Ed) of Tuscaloosa, AL; son, John Hughey (Libba) of Birmingham, AL; daughter, Beth Hill (Gary) of Athens, AL; grandchildren, Morgan Parsons of Tucson, AZ, Nolan Hughey of Auburn, AL, Ben Hughey of Birmingham, AL, Sally Ager, of Birmingham, AL, Drew Hill, of Gainesville, GA and Emily Hill, of Birmingham, AL; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Jones, Selma, AL and Barbara Broadway, Richmond, VA; sister-in-law, Connie Pope of Jacksonville, FL; brother-in-law, Elvis Larkin of Decatur, AL; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Huntsville, AL followed by a reception in Ridley Hall. Honorary pallbearers are Andy Beasley, Russell Todd, WF Sanders, Jim Hughes, Jim Wilson, and grandsons.
Memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 208 Eustis Ave. SE, Huntsville, AL 35801; NAMI, (National Alliance of Mental Illness) 701 Andrew Jackson Way SE, Suite A, Huntsville, AL 35801; or your favorite charity.
The family would like to thank his caretakers: Trina Love, Shirley Whitaker and Magnolia Relph.
Commented