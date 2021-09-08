FLORENCE — Bill Lentz, 89, died September 4, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. with burial in Odem’s Chapel Cemetery. He was a member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ.

